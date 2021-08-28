Letter: Hydrogen fuel not new

The letter "Hydrogen danger" (Aug. 21) makes good points. There are other aspects of possible historical interest.

The Saturn rocket used in the Apollo moon program in the 1960s was fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The Apollo command module was served by hydrogen-oxygen fuel cells for electricity.

Hydrogen-powered aircraft designs were investigated in the 1960s. Hydrogen gas without impurities burns with invisible flames.

Surplus windmill electricity can be used in electrolysis to produce hydrogen from water instead of reforming hydrocarbon fossil fuels.

Hydrogen vehicles are available now but supporting infrastructure is limited.

The high humidity we find uncomfortable is an indication of the presence of water vapor in the atmosphere, which is probably beyond our ability to influence.