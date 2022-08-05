Letter: Hunters need to speak up on gun law reform

During my 70-plus years hunting with my dad, duck hunting was tried for a few years. I went duck hunting along with him even before I could carry a gun. Duck hunting only lasted a few years because, to his dismay, he was the only one in our family that liked the extremely strong taste of duck or dove. Quail hunting was always our favorite and only hunting sport.

In the 1950s, federal regulations for migratory birds required any shotgun holding more than five rounds be plugged to limit the rounds fired to three. My Dad would faithfully plug his five round Remington to comply with the federal regulations. Those regulations still stand.

I recently briefly pondered why waterfowl and other migratory bird hunters don’t rail against the “three- shell limit.” Of course, I know the reason they are not lobbying to be able to kill more birds. It is because they are true sportsmen and not part of the GOP (Gun Owning Pinheads), even though many belong to the NRA and GOP (Grand Ole Party).

I hear that we really cannot effectively regulate the number of rounds in a gun (aka high-capacity magazines). We can, but only when Citizens United is overturned, paid lobbyists are banned from writing laws for representatives, and sportsmen speak up. Then there will be a reasonable solution for our gun and other problems.

Looks like the birds are and have been cherished more than humans. Sportsmen, speak up!

