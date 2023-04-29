Every day 574,200 Oklahomans experience food insecurity. According to the USDA, food insecurity (often referred to as hunger) is a condition in which there is limited or uncertain access to food.

Food insecurity is an issue that leads to poor physical and mental health, increased health care spending, poor school performance, school behavioral issues and rates of parent-to-child aggression.

In Oklahoma, hunger is the cause of $1.4 billion in annual expenditures.

Hunger hits vulnerable communities the hardest.

In Oklahoma, 67% of SNAP recipients are children, elderly or disabled. One in 5 Oklahoma children don't have enough to eat.

Hunger disproportionately affects single-parent families, minorities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, college students, veterans and military families and immigrants.

Because food insecurity produces extremely negative outcomes, it is imperative the public becomes aware of the resources in our state to combat the issue.

Tulsa-based Hunger Free Oklahoma has a food resource tool accessible through its website hungerfreeok.org. This tool allows searchable resources by age and user type of the Oklahoman in need. Oklahoma also has a free, 24-hour helpline that can be reached by dialing 211.

As a student in the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at the University of Oklahoma, I have come to understand that societal change begins with education.

Imagine the impact we as Oklahomans can have on hunger and the issues it causes just by knowing how to seek help.

