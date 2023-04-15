As a direct result of the systemic normalization of hate in this country, the Oklahoma House passed House Bill 2177 by an 80-18 vote on Feb. 28.

This measure — co-authored by Reps. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and Kevin West, R-Moore — would take away rights to health care for an entire segment of the Oklahoma population. If the Senate passes the proposal, it will likely be signed into law by the governor and effective immediately.

This law is aimed directly at transgender Oklahomans of all ages to take away their gender- affirming medical services.

It would remove access to medical facilities and professionals providing gender-affirming care by making it illegal to provide such services. It would make it illegal in Oklahoma for health insurance or other plans providing health care coverage to include gender-affirming services.

This prohibition includes denying prescriptions for hormones transgender Oklahomans may already be receiving or preparing to receive for their health and well-being.

If bill is signed into law, it will shorten the lives of — and may be a death sentence — to transgender Oklahomans. These are our fellow human beings.

If Oklahoma legislators can take away these human rights from this segment of our population, whose rights will they target next? How can this be legal?

Editor’s Note: House Bill 2177 has been assigned to the Oklahoma Senate Rules Committee then to Appropriations Committee.

