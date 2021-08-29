Letter: Hulbert schools making right decision for student safety

Kudos to the Hulbert School Board for considering the actual problem – how to keep schools open and safe – and not being distracted by fatuous arguments over personal freedom.

The board has risen above the petty righteousness that fuels this abhorrent virus in other communities and adopted a way forward that probably makes no one happy, which means it’s the right one.

If the time and energy spent arguing over a piece of cloth had been directed at pragmatic solutions, we would not be facing the dire health system crisis that exists 20 months into this pandemic.

I continue to hope that people will eventually realize COVID-19 will not disappear by its own accord, but it’s a long time coming.

