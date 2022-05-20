Letter: HR 549 will help tackle bullying problem

Bullying continues to be the major cause in suicide amongst our youth. Oklahoma is currently 10th in the U.S. for suicides. We need to come together as a community to protect our youth. Passing House Resolution 549 can do just that.

If this bill were to pass, we would receive federal funding to develop a task force that includes people that can research, develop, and implement new anti-bullying protocols. The zero-tolerance policy is not working, which has only shown to make bullying worse.

Bullying is an epidemic that has gone on too long and has only gotten worse with social media. With HR 549 we would have to provide a yearly annual report that provides the findings of the research and what preventions have been put in place. This helps us to be accountable for our actions.

I’m here to ensure that the voice of the youth in our community is being heard. Right now, it does not appear that anyone is listening. If this bill is passed, this would show that their voice is being heard and that we care about their well-being and want to make a change.

This is a call to action, to rally together and contact your member of Congress to assist in passing this bill, because our youth are our future.

