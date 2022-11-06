 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How would Florida fare if it were treated like north Tulsa in 1921?

Hurricane Ian recently passed through south Florida, leaving behind a path of destruction unseen in recent years. Even with local, state and federal assistance, it will take residents with homes and businesses years to recover.

We see FEMA, the Red Cross and a host of other agencies pouring into the area to offer help. How encouraging it is to witness such an outpouring of assistance coming from everywhere.

Contrast that with what occurred in Tulsa in 1921. The north side of Tulsa was a thriving Black community bustling with homes and businesses. Residents paid their taxes and were doing everything other Tulsans were doing. They minded their own business and weren’t a threat to anyone.

Then all hell broke loose. A violent mob came over and practically reduced the entire community to ashes.

Everything was gone. No person or persons were ever held accountable, and there was no state or federal aid. Residents could not borrow money for rebuilding and no financial assistance was offered.

How was the area to recover when practically very little to no help was available? How possibly could any form of generational wealth have been passed on? From what?

Today, white Tulsans with very little to no knowledge of the events of 1921 will scratch their heads and snub their noses toward a community they visualize as lacking progress and void of commitments for the future. What would south Florida look like years from now without any kind of assistance? Think about that!

