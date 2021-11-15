Letter: How old is too old to be president? We should find out

Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution states that one of the requirements to become president of the U.S. is that said candidate be at least 35 years of age.

Our founding fathers wisely decided that at that age, the candidate achieved the level of maturity necessary for the highest office in the land.

Now, about 250 years later it's time to determine when a person is "too mature" to do the job effectively. It's a well-known fact that as people grow older they tend to lose some of their mental acuity.

Due to the increased longevity we enjoy today, I believe that it's high time that we consider a new amendment to the Constitution that would prevent anybody past a certain age to become a candidate for president. I firmly believe that such an amendment will be adopted in the not so distant future.

