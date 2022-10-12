Letter: How much longer will Oklahomans tolerate Gov. Stitt?

The incumbent governor, Kevin Stitt, has ruled state government for four year with an iron hand, meaning that he alone has made decisions without counsel, assuming that his way is the best way.

An example includes funds received for COVID-19 expenses that were received, but not distributed. As a result of Stitt's decision, Oklahoma was rated 50th in its pandemic response.

This example is typical of all of the other distributions made in Oklahoma. In May, Republican officials requested that funds received for other problems in the state be distributed, but apparently the governor didn't approve.

When Stitt was elected, he had the privilege of appointing supporters to different positions on boards and commissions. Unfortunately, those who were chosen found that if they voted on any issue that didn't coincide with Stitt's opinion, they were replaced.

The worst incident of all was when Stitt fired two veterans from the Veterans Commission, both volunteers, because their friend had run for governor in the 2022 Republican primary.

How long will the people in Oklahoma tolerate a governor whose first enemy when he took office were the Indian nations that fund education, highways, and numerous other projects in Oklahoma, sometimes more than state government?

He has alienated everyone in the state with his selfish attitude toward citizens’ interests, so it is time for his authoritarian attitude to be replaced.

