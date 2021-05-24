Letter: How does renaming a highway improve Oklahoma?

Imagine you are an Oklahoma state senator or House member.

You have the power to create jobs, improve health care, feed the hungry and hundreds of things that would help Oklahoma.

But no, you spend your time and energy changing laws so you can name a section of highway for President Donald Trump ("Senate passes Trump highway bill after suspending rules," May 20).

Tell me how does that improve the quality of life in Oklahoma?

Bill Dungan, Broken Arrow

