Letter: How did Epic operate the way it did for so long?

Epic Charter Schools was poised to be the Noah's Ark of education during the pandemic. Epic's virtual education platform offered unique curriculum, designed to engage each student where they were, both physically and intellectually.

The leadership of David Chaney and Benjamin Harris helped protect over 50,000 students from the COVID-19, with new approach to education.

Instead of being celebrated, their business model has awarded them the opportunity to be arrested and charged with embezzlement, racketeering, conspiracy to commit a felony, violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, obtaining money under false pretense, submitting false documents to the state and unlawful proceeds.

Ask yourself: How did this local education agency, established in 2011, operate unchecked for 11 years? Who was responsible for oversight? Why were the founders and CFO arrested now? How does a charter school avoid any scrutiny for 11 years?

Chaney, Harris and Josh Brock were shown to have made political contributions between 2014 and 2020. This list provided was long, but not all-encompassing, because it did not include contributions from their personal bank accounts. The contributions were from their Epic Youth Services credit cards.

Would you be surprised to see the recipient list included governors Mary Fallin and Kevin Stitt? Also, did you know that both state superintendents Janet Barresi and Joy Hofmeister were recipient of campaign contributions?

How does this impact the accountability of state funds? As we prepare to head to the polls this November, seek these answers.

