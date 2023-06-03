Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly compared raising the debt limit to “giving a child a credit card.”

Let’s understand where he’s coming from. As stated in the Constitution, Congress holds the purse strings, so of course, Congress, including McCarthy himself, is whom he is referring to as children.

Without a doubt, this Congress is engrossed in playground bullying, sandbox fighting and territorial tumult. They have no time to run the government. They don’t even like the government. They certainly have no time for keeping the country from defaulting. They hope people lose their savings, their stocks, their homes, their military pay, their Social Security and Medicare, their 401Ks and IRAs. That’ll teach ’em! All they have to do is point at Biden and say, “He did it!”

Perhaps we shouldn’t give these kids a credit card. But we already did. We’re on the hook for whatever they rang up, and responsible parents that we are, and to avoid losing our good credit, we have to pay for it.

To avoid default, by the way, these children always raise the debt ceiling when a Republican is in charge. They only find it untenable, and gleefully convenient, when a Democrat is in charge. It’s powerfully fun holding the world economy hostage, isn’t it? Even more fun to blame Democrats.

The good news is that next year, we’ll be able to replace a lot of these children. Perhaps with adults?

