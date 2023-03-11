Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Education misdirection

Letter: Education misdirection

"(GOP education plan) fail to address the many crises our schools are facing, like their inability to hire qualified teachers," says Edmond re…

Letter: No internet support

Letter: No internet support

Not one member of Oklahoma's U.S. congressional delegation supported this effort to expand high-speed internet access to virtually all Oklahom…

Letter: Oklahoma's McCarthy

Letter: Oklahoma's McCarthy

"History repeats itself. Oklahoma now has a modern McCarthy in State Superintendent Ryan Walters. Walters seeks daily publicity by criticizing…

Letter: Jesus and guns

Letter: Jesus and guns

"I’m pretty sure (Jesus) would say to love and to take care of people through public actions and in our private lives," says Tulsa resident Di…

Letter: Define DEI

Letter: Define DEI

"To date I have not seen or heard DEI honestly defined," says Bartlesville resident Dale McIntyre. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio