Regarding the March 3 story "Tulsa needs $2.5 billion in new housing over the next decade, study says," research has shown that low-income housing or HUD housing is discriminatory.

The government continues to build this housing only in sections of the city or county with low-income residents or with a majority of residents who are racial or ethnic minorities. This prevents equality of transportation, education, medical resources and other infrastructure needs.

This also segregates the population based on race and socioeconomic class. These areas also have an increased risk of crime and gang activity. It lowers the safety of the community and prevents children from growing up in a safe environment.

According to a study in New Jersey, it found that “neighborhoods can shape the life trajectories of their inhabitants." Another study showed that in the U.S., only 10% of housing is “age ready.” This means that as our older population ages or more disabilities occur, the less housing is available.

Research shows that building apartment complexes and homes with accessibility features from the beginning is cheaper than adding adaptations later. If all housing is built in an accessible manner, then our elderly population can age at home and our disabled population can stay out of institutions, increasing independence.

The needs of our community must be discussed when it comes to increasing housing within our area. It is important that children, families and those who are aging or have disabilities are made a priority.

