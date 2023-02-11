Recently, Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum spoke about two major initiatives regarding homelessness: creating a low-barrier shelter and promoting construction of new housing. The city also needs to immediately make sure that all the city utility and information technology services are staffed and operational.

Lately, I have been walking beside a citizen who is attempting to navigate this maze.

This 50-year-old woman became homeless overnight when her low-income apartment block caught fire Dec. 1. There was a delay in receiving the emergency voucher due to change of address. She lost her job. There was the problem of finding a landlord who would accept the voucher.

She got through all these hoops, but then found out that PSO was not aware that the meter was pulled out of the old apartment on Dec. 5. Now she is waiting on an inspection which was delayed because of the ice storm and database update.

The clock is ticking while she is paying for a hotel in another part of town and using an Uber to her new $10 an hour job because of inadequate bus service. There is a deadline which she might not make due to these bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The city services and Tulsa Housing Authority need to look at their part in creating unnecessary delays that are costly to all.

And, I hope and pray, we will begin to pay people a living wage for hard work.

