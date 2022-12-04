Letter: House GOP should focus on immigration reform

Beginning in January, Republicans will have a small U.S. House majority, and will control all legislation and the House agenda for the next two years. The Republicans haven’t announced a legislative platform. The question is, which path will House Republicans take?

Republicans can either begin a two-year circus ride of endless, and probably pointless “investigations,” or, do something constructive for the nation.

Immigration comes immediately to mind. Immigration is a decades-old problem that literally cries for bipartisan action. Both parties have complained about how current or past presidents/congresses have mishandled, failed to deal with, or neglected immigration issues.

Now both parties have the opportunity to do something constructive for the nation, and to establish themselves as members of a Congress that accomplished something none of the preceding 15 or so congresses have been able to do.

We should encourage, and hope, that both parties will consider and be open to tweaks and concessions that result in an immigration policy that may not be exactly what either would like, but is an improvement that’s workable.

The current congress has shown us that the parties can actually pass important and meaningful legislation on a bipartisan basis. Examples are infrastructure, the CHIPS Act, veterans health care, and the Inflation Reduction Act. Each of these was passed with bipartisan support.

Our representatives can do this. Our responsibility is let them know that their constituents need solutions to problems that have a real impact on our nation and our lives.

