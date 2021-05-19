 Skip to main content
Letter: House Bill 1775 will hold Oklahoma back
Letter: House Bill 1775 will hold Oklahoma back

House Bill 1775 is, simply put, a disgrace to the Oklahoma education system.

Children have the full right to know the ugly truth of past historical events and how it has obviously bled into our most current state of affairs.

I am not sure if our governor, who is constantly preaching about our state being a place of freedom, knows that one of the first steps to communism is attacking higher learning of what can and cannot be taught.

This sets the precedent that could eventually eradicate future inclusion work for our state and will continue to hold Oklahoma back.

Real freedom looks like all students learning all aspects of human diversity and culture, both past and present. That is where we find true liberation.

