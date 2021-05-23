Letter: House Bill 1775 will block free speech in the classroom

House Bill 1775 is in the form of prohibitions against certain concepts.

Few would object, I think, to these classroom prohibitions: “One race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,” or “An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of his or her race or sex.”

On the other hand, the bill prohibits gender or sexual diversity training. Since voluntary training is permitted, I believe this stipulation is not particularly controversial.

However, the psychological concept that racism may be inherent either consciously or unconsciously would be a concept that, in my opinion, may be discussed in the classroom if it arose, though clearly not arbitrated by the teacher.

Obviously, teachers should not force students to bear responsibility for actions of the past, but a prohibition against students volunteering their “discomfort, guilt, or anguish” about such events should be permitted.

History cannot be taught if mistakes or despicable events of the past are not included.