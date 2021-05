The Legislature's passage and Gov. Kevin Stitt's signing of House Bill 1775 on the eve of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial smacks of racism.

I'm embarrassed by the state of Oklahoma.

I want to think most white people in Oklahoma are not racist, but this bill is making me think otherwise.

This bill needs to be rescinded.

