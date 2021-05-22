Letter: House Bill 1775 rushed legislation, abuse of power

State Rep. John Waldron has consistently provided clarity in his communications with the public.

I appreciate his brief and to the point explanation of what is a very confusing piece of legislation in House Bill 1775 ("New law imposes censorship on professional teachers," May 16).

Education and health care are areas affecting the lives of every Oklahoman. Legislative proposals on those issues deserve careful consideration and substantial input from the citizens.

HB 1775 was rushed through the process and is a blatant abuse of some legislators' powers.

Laws that impact children and teachers should be given over to parents and teachers for consideration, not slapped on like handcuffs. I say foul!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.