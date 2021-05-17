Letter: House Bill 1775 misinterpreted by its critics and media

Much political hay has been made of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent signing of House Bill 1775.

In the process, many in the media and elsewhere have offered descriptions or opinions of the bill without first reading its full text.

This negligence is most obvious in the oft-repeated claim that the bill prohibits teachers from presenting material that might make students feel “discomfort." It does not.

The actual language of the bill states that “(n)o teacher … shall require or make part of a course the following concepts: … (that) any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex”. They key word there is “should.”

The legislation does not establish a subjective standard – it doesn’t matter if the curriculum “might” make students feel discomfort or guilt.

Rather, the bill only prohibits the teaching of certain objective “concepts” including the concept that current students “should” feel guilt or discomfort simply because of their racial identity.

So, in truth, HB 1775 doesn’t limit teaching of the Tulsa race massacre or even seek to relieve students from any naturally occurring distress that material might produce.