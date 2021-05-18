Letter: House Bill 1775 being misread

I am an assistant teaching professor of strategic communication at Oklahoma State University and a longtime Tulsa resident. I’m concerned that misreadings of House Bill 1775 circulated in the media, rather than the language of the bill itself, may lead to dampened discussions of racism in Oklahoma schools.

We can teach about racism. We can talk about systems such as white supremacy that tout one race as superior to another.

The bill says we can't promote the concept that one race is superior or that race determines moral character, not that we can't teach about how these concepts have been used and are used today.

We can teach about things in the past and present that make students uncomfortable or distressed, like the Indian Removal or the Tulsa race massacre.

The bill says we can't tell them they should feel uncomfortable or distressed.

We can teach about white privilege and sexism. The bill says we can't teach the concept that an individual is automatically racist or sexist because of their own race or sex.