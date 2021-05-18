Letter: House Bill 1775 a tantrum being thrown by the largely white male Legislature

House Bill 1775 is an attempt to silence and stifle the learning of painful but true realities in our state and country.

The law bans the teaching of critical race theory and prohibits mandatory gender and sexual diversity training in college.

When reading the law, it is clear that the authors are not informed of what critical race theory actually says. Having gone through a class called “Diversity and Societal Oppression,” the concepts this law claims are being taught are not what is happening in the classrooms.

It is imperative to learn the history of racial, sexual and gender discrimination in this country to prevent us making same mistakes.

This bill lacks understanding or empathy for the experiences of any marginalized groups and feels like a tantrum being thrown by the white, heteropatriarchy making up our Legislature.

With the centennial of the Tulsa race massacre coming in the weeks, this bill feels ironic and regressive.

If we want truly to move forward into reconciliation and unity, we have to be willing to face the truth of our history, even when it is uncomfortable and embarrassing.