Letter: Hopefully for a smooth, peaceful Inauguration Day

January 2021 will, no doubt, go down in history as one of the most significant months in the history of our nation, especially as it pertains to politics.

During this month there have already been two historic Wednesdays before Inauguration Day. And we thought 2020 was historic.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, we had our country’s first insurrection in over 200 years! And the first incited by a sitting president.

The deadly riot on our nation’s capital by MAGA, Q-Anon Trumpsters will make that very sad day a part of America’s history.

Wednesday, Jan. 13, was the first time a U.S. president has been impeached for a second time. We’ve now had three presidents impeached, but twice is an all-time record.

Another first: The vote in Congress was the most bipartisan ever.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, will certainly make the history books. The oldest person to ever be elected president will be inaugurated.

And, even more historic, the first female vice president will assume office. She’ll also be the first Black person to hold that office.