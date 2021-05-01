 Skip to main content
Letter: Honored by fire truck
Letter: Honored by fire truck

The April 20 Tulsa World article (“Tulsa fire welcomes two new trucks to its fleet with traditional fanfare”) along with the great photos, brought tears to my eyes.

On Dec. 21, 2018, the Tulsa Fire Department named a new fire truck after my late husband, Stanley Hawkins. The name, of course, on the new truck was “The Hawk.” Chief Hawkins passed away in 2013.

Chief Hawkins was fire chief for the city of Tulsa for 21 years. He served on the department for 37 years. He is still very well respected by the current members of the Tulsa Fire Department and by many retired firefighters.

Having a new fire truck for Station 22 named in Chief Hawkins’ honor meant the world to me and the Tulsa Fire Department.

