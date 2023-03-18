There is no reason why we have people on nearly every corner with signs saying “homeless,” “need help” or “will work for food.” Homelessness is a serious issue in our community today.

Individuals currently experiencing homelessness are at higher risk for mental illness, poor health, drug abuse, victimization, etc.

Today, there is a growing population of homeless families and children. More than 2.5 million children are homeless in this country each year. What kind of opportunities does a homeless child have?

I am a mental health case manager in Tulsa, and I work closely with the growing homeless population here in Tulsa. I’ve witnessed their daily struggles and tribulations to make it through another day.

So, what can we do to make a difference in our city? I’m calling for an outreach organization specifically directed toward breaking the cycle of homelessness in Tulsa, through the introduction of essential resources that include housing assistance, medication management, drug rehab and mental health treatment.

I encourage all Oklahomans to take direct action in supporting programs that provide essential services to our homeless population.

So, the next time you see a homeless person holding a sign stating they need help, know that by giving to those programs you are part of the first step in ending their homelessness.

