Letter: Homeless plan

A woman sits at a homeless encampment on Elwood Avenue at Archer Street in downtown Tulsa in 2021. Mayor G.T. Bynum says the time has come for Tulsa’s city government to take a more active role in addressing homelessness and affordable housing stock in the city.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The homeless are cold and just got through a bout of subzero temperatures. 

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has chosen to create a task force as his main tool to address the homelessness problem in Tulsa. A task force may sound impressive, but task forces take time.

The first meeting will be in early 2023 to gather information for a long-term strategy. In my opinion, the task force approach is slow, redundant and ineffective.

I think quicker, more effective action is needed. One local TV station covered the creation of the task force the same night it reported the death of a homeless person near Admiral and Sheridan. First reports are that he died from exposure.

I believe that organizations such as Housing Solutions and AWH4 (A Way Home for Tulsa) already have much of the information on homelessness. Perhaps in the short term, the mayor could designate an individual with authority and power to address this problem while the task force does its work.

