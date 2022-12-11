Letter: Homeless need help, not jail time

Anyone can experience homelessness no matter who they are or what they look like. Your life can change in a blink of an eye.

With that, those who are experiencing homelessness should not be punished. I got the privilege of hearing a man experiencing homelessness share his story. He ended up homeless when he was hit by a car broke his neck, back, and leg. Due to his injuries, he was unable to work.

He did not have anywhere to go or anyone to go to during his recovery. In the city of Tulsa, the number of individuals living on the street is up 40% and they need our help.

We don’t need to create city ordinances that will push them out of the city or throw them in jail. What else can they do? They have nowhere to go.

We need safe environments or “campgrounds” created within major cities that allow the homeless to set up their camps. This would be an environment where police cannot come and arrest these individuals for being on the street. This could at least be temporary solution until they are able to create more housing options to get these individuals off the street.

A lot of the time we see someone on the side of the road asking for money and we avoid eye contact. We need to remind ourselves to at least smile or wave next time. A little kindness and acknowledgement can go a long way.

