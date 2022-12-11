Letter: Homeless advocate becoming homeless a sad tale

Amid the Tulsa World’s ongoing coverage of Tulsa's housing crisis, we learn in an Oklahoma Watch story of a woman injured on the job who was evicted from her home due to unreliable workers’ compensation payments and $2,656 in back rent (“Oklahoma faces housing crisis,” Nov. 26).

She and three young children and their pets were reported to be living in a $300 a week motel while she works two restaurant jobs. She is reported to owe payment of $50 per month until her debt is paid.

She was working as a housing coordinator for Housing Solutions, the consortium of more than 30 non-profits addressing homelessness in Tulsa, when she was injured.

One concludes the following things: She was discharged from Housing Solutions due to her injury. Despite receiving millions of dollars in grants from the city of Tulsa and other sources, Housing Solutions was unable to continue her employment, assist neither with income support to offset the difficulties with workers’ compensation payments nor with the relatively paltry back rent.

This woman, despite being part of the complex existing to prevent homelessness, was unable to navigate the system and prevent becoming homeless herself. This was a straightforward case of a person at risk of homelessness strictly due to financial circumstances.

If Housing Solutions and the associated agencies cannot prevent this woman from becoming homeless, it seems fair to ask, just who can they prevent from becoming homeless? A cynic might conclude the goal is not to prevent homelessness, but rather to just spend the money.

