With all the hullabaloo surrounding Tulsa Public Schools, I'm not seeing anyone ask the most important question: How, exactly, are TPS students performing academically compared to their peers statewide?

A little over a year ago, the Oklahoma State Department of Education released state assessments.

In English/language arts in grade 6, statewide proficiency was 26%, TPS was 14%. In grade 7, statewide was 19%, TPS 11%. In grade 8, statewide was 24%, TPS 12%.

Similar disparities were found in math. In grade 6 statewide was 21%, TPS 7%. In grade 7, it was 20% proficient statewide to 10%. For grade 8, 14% of Oklahoma students were proficient, compared to 3% for TPS.

Same thing in science: statewide in grade 8 was 33% proficiency vs. 18% in TPS.

These numbers are appalling even in a state that ranks near the bottom nationally in academic achievement.

These were results posted long before Ryan Walters was elected state superintendent; Joy Hofmeister was in office. Deborah Gist ran TPS.

Should anyone be held accountable for these miserable numbers? Should both Oklahoma and TPS be focused on educating our kids on things that matter — the things that will help them succeed in life and a career?

Or do we continue getting our shorts in a wad over meaningless issues or issues that have no place in a public school system.

Math. Science. History. Language. Focus first on those and leave the meaningless quarrels to wait for another time and another venue.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

