Letter: Hold Epic Charter Schools accountable for past bad behavior

Epic Charter Schools needs to be held accountable for its actions. Enough is enough.

In 2014, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into charges against Epic.

Since then, the number of students enrolled in Epic schools has skyrocketed, but where are these students coming from?

Again, Epic was not held accountable for its enrollment numbers.

As a teacher in Oklahoma, I beg you, please stop allowing this activity by Epic. Our schools are hurting financially.

We cannot afford to have millions of dollars go to Epic; our teachers and students desperately need that funding.

What will public schools in Oklahoma look like if this activity continues? What will be left for our students?

What programs will be cut next because no one will hold Epic accountable?