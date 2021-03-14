 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Hold Epic Charter Schools accountable for past bad behavior

Letter: Hold Epic Charter Schools accountable for past bad behavior

{{featured_button_text}}

Epic Charter Schools needs to be held accountable for its actions. Enough is enough.

In 2014, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began looking into charges against Epic. 

Since then, the number of students enrolled in Epic schools has skyrocketed, but where are these students coming from?

Again, Epic was not held accountable for  its enrollment numbers.

As a teacher in Oklahoma, I beg you, please stop allowing this activity by Epic. Our schools are hurting financially.

We cannot afford to have millions of dollars go to Epic; our teachers and students desperately need that funding.

What will public schools in Oklahoma look like if this activity continues? What will be left for our students?

What programs will be cut next because no one will hold Epic accountable?

Editor's Note: The Oklahoma State Board of Education has demanded back $11.2 million in taxpayer funds based on a state investigative audit. Repayment has been delayed. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board acted on advice from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office to begin proceedings to determine ending its sponsorship of Epic. Those meetings have been postponed. 

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Biden's socialist plan
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Biden's socialist plan

"The goal of socialism is to make every citizen completely dependent upon the government, and coronavirus was a vehicle to help them accomplish that goal," said Broken Arrow resident Michael Steele.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News