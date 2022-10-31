 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hofmesiter, Nelson give us best shot for bipartisan solutions

The state students' fourth and eighth grade scores have dropped again. Most likely, this is due to the pandemic (“State students decline,” Oct. 24).

What bothers me more is that our scores are less than the average in the U.S. We can do better. We complain about being 48th in the nation for per pupil expenditures. I notice the gap between the number of teachers and number of students is widening in Oklahoma.

I urge you to vote for Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson, who can win with bipartisan support. They deserve that support which can produce amazing results.

I know this can be done because my father, Dewey Bartlett, was Oklahoma's second Republican governor, when Republicans were the minority party. He championed and enacted legislation to start Tulsa Junior College, now TCC.

He also worked with a committed group to establish the CareerTech system, which is recognized nationally for its excellence.

Today's passionate leaders, like Hofmeister and Nelson, are talking about real solutions to promote excellence in our public schools. Let's trust them to take partisan politics out of our schools and give them our support.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

