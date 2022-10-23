Letter: Hofmeister's track record in office bears scrutiny

Let me see if I have this straight. After eight years at the helm of Oklahoma public education, Joy Hofmeister has brought our state to the lofty position of 47th out of the 50 states in academic achievement.

In the private sector, such abject failure would result in one being fired or resigning in disgrace. Instead, Hofmeister is asking the voters of Oklahoma for a huge promotion.

We the voters are compelled to look at one's track record when considering whether or not to vote for a candidate. Hers is a dismal failure. While past failure or success does not guarantee a similar outcome in future endeavors, it is certainly a good indicator of probability.

Oklahoma voters must not reward abject failure in one office with a promotion to another.

