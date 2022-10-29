Letter: Hofmeister will right the ship in Oklahoma

I decided to vote for Joy Hofmeister because she was honest to me on Twitter.

I had asked her, during the worst parts of the pandemic, if they could keep my kids safe in school from this dangerous respiratory illness. She said no, without sugarcoating or deflection.

A week later, she switched to the Democratic Party and announced her candidacy. I saw immediately that Joy's brand of no-nonsense policy expertise and focus on public education would resonate with Oklahoma voters.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is supposed to be a law and order guy, but crime remains high during his watch. His policies continue to drive our state into the bottom ten on metrics like health care (46th), education (45th), and the worst state in the union for women.

Spurred by the governor, the state Legislature fights culture wars and attacks doctors and children rather than working on improving our health and lifting families out of poverty.

From taxpayer subsidies for Stitt's bank, to misuse of state funds and rewarding unqualified supporters important positions in his administration, Stitt's tenure will go down as the most corrupt in Oklahoma in living memory.

Rewarding this behavior with another term will lead our state down a dark path. I love Oklahoma, will never leave it, and will never stop working to bring back the rule of law and sanity to state government. I strongly endorse Hofmeister as the right leader to right the ship and make Oklahoma strong.

