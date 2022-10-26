Letter: Hofmeister, Stitt couldn't be more different in styles

It’s good to see the gubernatorial candidates have an opportunity to present themselves at their debate recently. Joy Hofmeister continues to display adult-like behavior and conduct herself in a manner fitting the office.

She spoke positively about her views and expectations. Her vast executive level experience in public education shows clearly, along with attendant people skills to cross party lines and work efficiently with all necessary parties, to include about 39 federally recognized tribal nations located in Oklahoma.

She sees and has experienced first-hand what can occur when people who hold differing views communicate in good faith. She knows that good manners, grace and courtesy can be beneficial in most circumstances. She has the right connections to construct an executive team to help her govern.

Kevin Stitt, in contrast, never spoke a serious word. His phony concern about Joe Biden and the southern border has nothing to do with Oklahoma and everything to do with his inability to report anything positive for the last four years.

The various commercial and fraudulent fiascos are difficult to monitor and include Swadley's restaurants in state lodges and the inability to close a business deal. The errant spending associated with COVID relief money while ignoring advice and standard purchasing practices will cause federal repayments that total in the millions of dollars.

There are now many opportunities for tribal and Oklahoma leadership to enhance gaming with technology, thereby increasing revenues for essential governmental services. The opportunities will have to wait until Oklahoma can provide mature leadership.

