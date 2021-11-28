 Skip to main content
Letter: History will judge Donald Trump's actions
Letter: History will judge Donald Trump's actions

Over a year before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, I predicted then-President Donald Trump would do anything to stay in power.

Thank God for a vice president and generals who would not support the overthrow of our government. What continues to baffle me is how three-fourths of Republicans can continue to support this madman.

How will history judge Trump and his big lie? He will go down as the biggest liar in world history.

He is unique in claiming to be a Christian without having one Christian attribute: compassion, forgiveness or love. His win-at-all-cost manner shows him lacking in American attributes of honesty, integrity, courage, humility.

