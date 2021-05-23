Letter: History isn't always flattering to those revered as heroes

Ona Judge was one of President George Washington's household slaves. He brought her with him to Philadelphia when he was elected president.

She decided to slip out the back door into the free Black community of Philadelphia. She stayed a free person until her death.

Washington spent time and money trying to capture her and bring her back to Virginia. In a letter or comment to a friend, he couldn't understand why she would escape to freedom given the life he provided.

The father of our country, who fought valiantly so the new United States could chart her own destiny, couldn't fathom the longing for freedom of one individual.

This is not a flattering episode of our Founding Father's life. When I first heard this, I had to reconsider my view of our first president.

Perhaps he was a creature of his time like other less notable people.

If I were a teacher, could I teach this lesson to my students? Would this diminish the luster of such an iconic figure in our history? Perhaps.

Would I get a phone call from one of my student's parents citing House Bill 1775? Probably.

I'm glad I'm an accountant.