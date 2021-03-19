Letter: History has idea to fix deficit

What a huge economic paralysis and disaster we are headed for. We can work out of it if we do what some cities and governments did in the 1930s.

Pay one half of salaries in cash and the other half with a chit due within a year.

My grandfather who worked as a credit manager with Firestone in the northwest and had to decide which chits to accept as payment for tires and inner tubes.

Recommend that all people receiving pay directly or indirectly from the federal government receive 20% of their annual salary or pension above $30,000 in 10-year bonds paying 1%.

This is about what was done during World War II when the overspending was $100 billion a year for four years, or $4 trillion in today's money.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.