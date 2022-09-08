Letter: Hispanic community needs to talk more about mental health

We need to discuss mental health in the Latino community. Latinos often do not seek help when going through a difficult time because of the stigma around getting mental health assistance.

Religious and cultural beliefs, as well as linguistic, economic, and legal barriers, discourage some Latinos in the United States from seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, and other common mental health disorders.

Like other demographic groups in the United States, the Latino population is susceptible to mental distress related to immigration and acculturation, as well as the idea of "machismo" or the sense of being "manly" and self-sufficient.

Many Hispanics of immigrant origins, like myself, also have the mindset that we must pull ourselves by our bootstraps and be self-reliant. Being "weak" or "lazy" is frowned upon, so we shy away from seeking assistance of any kind. However, reaching out for help is a sign of bravery, self-care, and love for our family.

Some people who grew up in a Latino household believe that depression and other behavioral disorders are caused by a lack of faith and prayer, poor moral character, or the influence of evil spirits.

Let's tackle the stigma of mental disorders head-on by talking openly about how common mental health and substance use issues are and sharing resources like the new 988 Mental Health Lifeline with our loved ones. We need to do our part and help the Latino community in our state get the mental health treatment they need without feeling guilty or judged.

