 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hispanic community needs to talk more about mental health

  • 0

We need to discuss mental health in the Latino community. Latinos often do not seek help when going through a difficult time because of the stigma around getting mental health assistance.

Religious and cultural beliefs, as well as linguistic, economic, and legal barriers, discourage some Latinos in the United States from seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, and other common mental health disorders.

Like other demographic groups in the United States, the Latino population is susceptible to mental distress related to immigration and acculturation, as well as the idea of "machismo" or the sense of being "manly" and self-sufficient.

Many Hispanics of immigrant origins, like myself, also have the mindset that we must pull ourselves by our bootstraps and be self-reliant. Being "weak" or "lazy" is frowned upon, so we shy away from seeking assistance of any kind. However, reaching out for help is a sign of bravery, self-care, and love for our family.

People are also reading…

Some people who grew up in a Latino household believe that depression and other behavioral disorders are caused by a lack of faith and prayer, poor moral character, or the influence of evil spirits.

Let's tackle the stigma of mental disorders head-on by talking openly about how common mental health and substance use issues are and sharing resources like the new 988 Mental Health Lifeline with our loved ones. We need to do our part and help the Latino community in our state get the mental health treatment they need without feeling guilty or judged.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

Letter: Time to fight for women's rights

"I act on behalf of all the younger people who are vulnerable to the effects of this decision. The younger folks remind me of how devastating it would have been for me without Roe v. Wade," says Tulsa resident Kathy Piersall.

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

Letter: Before pulling a book from the shelves, try reading it first

"While the main character is a 14-year-old male struggling with a growing realization of his gayness, I — a 67-year-old straight female — could relate to every emotion of this character. The teen years are awful for so many of us in similar ways," says Tulsa resident Karen Hamm.

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

Letter: No explaining continued support for Trump

"I know that Oklahoma is probably the reddest state in the union and votes a strictly Republican ticket, regardless of whether it is in their best interest. That appears to be the case in just about every red state," says Broken Arrow resident William Luther.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert