Letter: Higher-ups in Catholic Church need stronger stance against abortion

I can't keep quiet anymore and need to throw in my two cents.

I am a cradle Catholic and have been practicing all my life. To me, it's about time someone with authority in the church speaks up about abortion. To me it is killing a human being and would allow this procedure only in the instance of rape, incest, or harm to the mother.

There are too many ways out there for anyone to prevent this from happening. And of course, there is a responsibility to the man also. Surely any woman has access to these measures no matter their financial means. I really think most women know within six weeks that they are pregnant – your body has started the changes.

It is about time someone in the upper levels of the Catholic Church stands up to these people espousing they are devote, but say it is still OK to kill a fetus. I wish more these leaders in our church would speak up, even the pope.

