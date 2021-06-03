Letter: High-priced pharmaceuticals in U.S. is just American price-gouging

I must dispute the very biased viewpoint in the column "Keep American science on top" (May 28) on drug making in today’s world.

Misplaced pride and arrogance have no place in the world of empirical, evidentiary science. Perhaps this was an intentional attempt to misdirect the reader from the root problem.

Why not just title it “Keep holding Americans hostage”?

First, my information comes from real-life as a scientist and living abroad for several years. While living abroad, I never lacked for the latest and best medicines available.

America is not the only country producing cutting-edge drugs.

Second, the financial report of any pharmaceutical company will show research and development are not the biggest budget items.

The high pricing is really price-gouging of the American people.

They do it because other countries put a stop to their price-gouging so we Americans are supposed to buck up and cover the so-called losses.