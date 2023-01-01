Letter: High heating cost

Local news just reported on a survey that Oklahomans will be paying the highest cost in the nation for heating their homes because of the 2021 winter storm ("The state with the highest heating bill this winter may surprise you: It's not Alaska," Dec. 19).

Why is Dana Murphy of the Corporation Commission so eager to close all cases pertaining to the 2021 Winter Storm Recovery fees to gas and electric bills before she leaves office on Jan. 9?

Bob Anthony was the only member on the Corporation Commission to vote no and wants proof that Oklahomans aren’t being overcharged.

Murphy and Todd Hiett voted yes for monthly fees to be added to ONG, OG&E, PSO and Summit bills for the next 25 to 28 years.

On Feb. 12, 2021, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a statewide emergency due to extreme freezing temperatures. But Attorney General John O’Connor did not consider this price gouging.

Our state Senate gave out more than half a million dollars in raises to employees but still has not passed any inflation relief to constituents during a special session called to do just that.

Who are they working for? If we are an energy powerhouse, why are we paying the highest heating costs in the nation? Follow the money.

