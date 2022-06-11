 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hern's response to gun safety is a big red flag

Kevin Hern has failed us.

As our nation continues to reel from the recent spate of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and our very own city last week, the congressman has chosen to shirk his primary responsibility to keep his constituents safe by failing to support common sense gun safety legislation.

The congressman justified his decision to vote against House Resolution 2377, the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Act, and House Resolution 7910, the Protecting Our Kids Act, by claiming “my constituents have made their feelings incredibly clear: they are overwhelmingly opposed to any attempt … to take away our Second Amendment rights.”

This constituent and father of two wants to make himself incredibly clear: I could not disagree with the congressman more.

Take HR 2377, a so-called “red flag” law that would keep guns out of the hands of those deemed a danger to themselves or others, for example. This bill, in Hern’s view, would “not reduce crime.” But the research on this suggests otherwise.

A 2018 FBI report of the pre-attack behaviors of 63 active shooters in the U.S. between 2000 and 2013 determined that shooters displayed an average of four to five concerning behaviors that were observable to others around them.

The evidence is clear: When you empower courts to keep dangerous weapons from dangerous people, lives are saved and crime is reduced.

Hern’s votes – much like the police officers in Uvalde who sat idly by while schoolchildren pleaded for help – betray a dereliction of duty.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

