 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Hern, Mullin need to explain their votes against legislation supporting NATO, democracy

  • 0

On April 4, the U.S. House of Representatives held a vote for a simple, non-binding resolution expressing support for NATO and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization's commitment to defending democracy (House Resolution 831).

All the Democrats and two-thirds of the Republicans voted for it. Included in the one-third of the Republicans voting against this support for democracy and human rights were U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin.

All patriotic voters in the 1st Congressional District House district and GOP primary to elect the successor to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe should ask Hern and Mullin to explain their vote.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

Letter: We need real leaders in Congress, not a bunch of croaking frogs

"When will Oklahoma stop sending phony performance artists to Washington who prefer to put on predictable shows scripted in accordance with the right-wing talking point de jour instead of serving the interests of all Oklahomans and protecting democracy?" asks Tulsa resident Charlie Cantrell.

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

Letter: Is Oklahoma really an 'energy powerhouse?'

"If we are an energy powerhouse as Stitt declared, why isn’t he standing up and doing something about this instead of saddling every Oklahoman to higher utility bills for the next 25 to 28 years?" asks Sapulpa resident Nancy Gladden.

Letter: Math doesn't add up for school vouchers

Letter: Math doesn't add up for school vouchers

"People who believe that vouchers give them back their money to spend how they want are not doing the math. It would not be just their money, but my money, your money, and everyone else's money," says Tulsa resident Robert Reck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert