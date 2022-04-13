Letter: Hern, Mullin need to explain their votes against legislation supporting NATO, democracy

On April 4, the U.S. House of Representatives held a vote for a simple, non-binding resolution expressing support for NATO and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization's commitment to defending democracy (House Resolution 831).

All the Democrats and two-thirds of the Republicans voted for it. Included in the one-third of the Republicans voting against this support for democracy and human rights were U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin.

All patriotic voters in the 1st Congressional District House district and GOP primary to elect the successor to U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe should ask Hern and Mullin to explain their vote.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.