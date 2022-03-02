 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hern more focused on partisan goals than Ukraine response

  • Updated
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern's website includes a statement of position on Ukraine.

First, he faults the administration for not making clear what sanctions are to be imposed on Russia. That's a surprising criticism inasmuch as the sanctions have been detailed at length in the Tulsa World and elsewhere, and many, if not most, of the sanctions are already in place.

Second, Hern faults President Joe Biden for not being forceful enough in his dealing with Putin. Perhaps threatening to send troops into Ukraine would be more to his liking (but I doubt it).

Our congressman had an opportunity to demonstrate that he can rise to the level of a statesman in difficult times such as these. Unfortunately, his focus seems to be limited to the midterms, i.e., partisan political advantage.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

