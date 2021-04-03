Letter: Hern misstates economic facts

After reading the opinion piece from Rep. Kevin Hern, I have a question ("Democratic tax hikes are coming," March 29).
Is it possible for Hern to state ideas and thoughts without the inflammatory words or name-calling of people he may disagree with?
I am a former Republican who now finds home with the Democrats, not with all their policies, but with many more than I find accepted as Republican policy.
As a Democrat, I have little hope Hern will represent me in policy, but I ask that he at least recognize me as a fellow Oklahoman and consider his words as he goes about the business of governing.
And, by the way, the debt was increased under President Donald Trump by $6.7 trillion, a 33% increase over what he inherited from President Barack Obama.
And, Obama had to fix the financial crisis left to him by eight years of a Republican government.
Also note, the gross domestic product growth under Obama averaged 1.62% (again, impacted by the financial meltdown in 2008) while Trump only managed an increase of 0.95% — the lowest in recent history. Plus, Trump was the beneficiary of the eight years of steady growth under Obama.
Before Hern touts the impact of COVID-19 on the economy under Trump, the facts continue to come to light that Trump failed in handling this crisis.
Oklahoma’s current rankings in education, health care and infrastructure are the results of too little tax revenue.
Stop cutting taxes and start building a legacy of high marks.
