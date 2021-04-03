Letter: Hern misstates economic facts

After reading the opinion piece from Rep. Kevin Hern, I have a question ("Democratic tax hikes are coming," March 29).

Is it possible for Hern to state ideas and thoughts without the inflammatory words or name-calling of people he may disagree with?

I am a former Republican who now finds home with the Democrats, not with all their policies, but with many more than I find accepted as Republican policy.

As a Democrat, I have little hope Hern will represent me in policy, but I ask that he at least recognize me as a fellow Oklahoman and consider his words as he goes about the business of governing.

And, by the way, the debt was increased under President Donald Trump by $6.7 trillion, a 33% increase over what he inherited from President Barack Obama.

And, Obama had to fix the financial crisis left to him by eight years of a Republican government.