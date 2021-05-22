Letter: Hern chooses party leadership steeped in perpetuating lies and insurrection

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern demanded the resignation of fellow Congresswomen Liz Cheney of Wyoming from Republican leadership because she had not done the job in the U.S. House that he said the Republican Party expected of a leader.

What he meant was that she refused to support the lie that President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and that she correctly charged Trump with instigating the armed and deadly riot against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In other words, Hern desires Party leadership that believes patent lies and supports insurrection against the U.S.

What has happened to the GOP, the moderate party of Taft, Eisenhower, Nixon, Dirksen, Percy, Bartlett and Bellmon?

It has become the party of haters for the government, immigrants, women and the poor. It has become a party of lies, disinformation and insurrection. It has become a personality cult.

This is no longer the "grand old party." This is a new Know Nothing party.

This is very sad because our country needs two strong, healthy political parties.