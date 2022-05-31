 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Here's a list of things the state can do to become more 'pro-life'

Gov. Kevin Stitt wants Oklahoma to be "the most pro-life state in the country.” State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, is quoted as follows: "We value all life, born and unborn."

How many "born lives" could be saved if Stitt and most other Republicans would have enacted the following:

• Wear masks, implement mask mandates, and take the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.

• Pass stricter gun control laws and outlaw assault rifles.

• Reduce the 85 mph speed limit on Oklahoma Turnpikes to something reasonable like 65 mph.

