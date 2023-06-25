If anyone is still wondering what position to take on the use of public funds in Oklahoma to allow the Oklahoma City and Tulsa Catholic dioceses to create a religious charter school and to allow parents to receive tax credits for private and religious schools, please see the following quotes from some folks you may have heard of in history class.

“This would be the best of all possible worlds if there were no Religion in it,” John Adams in a April 19, 1817, letter to Thomas Jefferson.

“Christianity is the most perverted system that ever shone on man,” Thomas Jefferson in a March 21, 1801, letter to Joseph Priestley.

“I have found Christian Dogma unintelligible,” Benjamin Franklin stated in his autobiography.

“The government of the United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion,” from the Treaty of Tripoli negotiated during the presidency of George Washington and signed by Adams.

It is no surprise that our Founding Fathers were very clear when they proposed our country’s government to be separate from any kind of religion. If you recall, they were rebelling against the King of England and the Church of England, which were one and the same.

It is a shame that those voices calling for taking public funds to provide parents with tax credits to attend religious schools or wanting us to portray the Ten Commandments in our classrooms obviously did not pay attention in history class.

Editor’s Note: The Legislature approved a minimum of $5,000 tax credit per student attending private schools. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted to approve an application from the Catholic Church of Oklahoma to use tax funds for a religious school — a first in the nation.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.