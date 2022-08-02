 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Help yourself, help others and get the COVID-19 vaccine

I'm actually directing this letter to my fellow Tulsans who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19. If you're young, you probably won't die. Heck, you may not even require hospitalization.

If you're older, you're rolling the dice, putting yourself at great risk along with the doctors and nurses who have no choice but to try and save your neck.

But all of you, young and old, who elect not to be vaccinated are putting me at risk in two ways. You're spreading the existing virus and you're making it easier for the virus to mutate, perhaps into a form for which there will be no effective vaccine.

I'm doing everything I can to stay COVID-free. I've been vaccinated, I've had every booster shot I was eligible for, I wear a mask in public, and I practice social distancing. But there is one risk factor I can't mitigate: my age (78).

When as a young man I was asked to serve my country, I did: four years in the Army, including a year in Vietnam. Does that make me special? Not really. But you're not special, either. Do both of us a favor. Stop being selfish and get vaccinated.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

