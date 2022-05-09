 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Help victims of stalking, domestic violence; pass HB 3286

Oklahoma House Bill 3286, regarding stalking, protective orders, increasing and adding penalties to abusers, will address the social order of protection for the welfare and protection of children. There is always a risk that when a victim takes legal action against a stalker, that may influence the stalker to behave unpredictably, to the point of being harmful and violent towards the victim.

Victims describe less fear after attaining a protective order. There are different state policies referring to protective orders. Each state has its own coverage and limitations in identifying positive and negative areas in its state laws.

Research has shown that the most dangerous time for a victim regarding a protective order against domestic violence is when they leave. The first two weeks of the victim's application and waiting for a hearing is a major risk.

Passing HB 3286 will help provide victims with hope, safety and reassurance that the judicial system will prosecute and punish violators with an increased jail sentence, fines, or both. HB 3286 will protect the vulnerable and stop the abuse.

